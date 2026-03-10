They gave raccoons a mech!?! Find out what happens when Animalkind enters Early Access on March 30th

The capabilities that kept humans on top of the food chain was our opposable thumbs and our ability to use tools. However in Uncommon Games’ cozy open-world co-op adventure Animalkind, humanity has seemingly been knocked off their perch and only animals remain in this “post-paw-calyptic” world…their phrasing, not mine.

Take on the role of either a corgi, tuxedo cat or a raccoon. You can work with other animals solo or with friends as you build a community where all sorts of species seemingly can get along. While this is more of a whimsical dystopia, your animals won’t exactly mutate to spring thumbs, but they will build and utilize mechs which enable them to accomplish works comparable to man’s.

Players were able to sample the title at Steam Next Fest which took place a couple of weeks ago, but at yesterday’s The MIX x Kinda Funny Showcase, Uncommon Games revealed that Animalkind will take one giant leap onto Early Access on March 30th.

Animalkind Early Access Announcement Trailer



Animalkind Early Access Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Animalkind screens:

