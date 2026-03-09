Acclaim shows off retro-style Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters

Acclaim, as promised, is busy picking up and publishing a selection of classic-style titles for modern systems, and one such game in the pipeline is Super Basketball Classics.

Yes, the retro-pixel art b-ball title looked fun as it, but they have just revealed that the game will feature the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters to correspond with the teams milestone 100th anniversary. The arcade hoops experience looks retro, though it’ll feature plenty of modern perks, bells and whistles, and it’s looking sweet so far.

The launch date, details and pricing has yet to be confirmed, and the release is headed to PC (Steam page here) and consoles. For now, take a look at screens the trailer, game info and more below.

Super Basketball Classics | Reveal Teaser

Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters:

Acclaim today announced Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, a new entry in its beloved retro sports lineup that fuses old-school arcade basketball with the iconic flash, flair, and fun of the Harlem Globetrotters. Inspired by classic 8- and 16-bit hoops games and rebuilt for modern players, the game delivers fast, pick-up-and-play action packed with trick shots, couch co-op chaos, and nonstop highlight-reel moments. The game, coming to PC and home consoles, will be making its debut in conjunction with the Harlem Globetrotters 100th anniversary season, which tipped off in late December and will be celebrated around the world all year long. From playground rivalries to cheat-code-style moves, Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters reimagines basketball as both competitive arcade action and pure spectacle. Whether players are running a full season, challenging friends head-to-head, or dazzling the crowd with over-the-top Globetrotter performances, every match is designed to feel like a show. “The Harlem Globetrotters are synonymous with basketball and entertainment,” said Alex Josef, CEO of Acclaim. “This game celebrates that spirit while honoring the classic arcade basketball experiences fans grew up loving while building a whole new generation of fans, for years to come. With tight controls, big personalities and instant pick-up & play action, Super Basketball Classics brings the Harlem Globetrotters legacy to gamers and sports fans around the world.” “As we celebrate our centennial season the links that tie our vibrant past to popular culture of today continues to get stronger, and this partnership with Acclaim, literally brings this video game back to life for a new generation!” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “It fits perfectly for what we are striving to achieve now and into the future, which is to create opportunities for fans of any age, anywhere in the world and on any device to learn and enjoy all aspects of the Harlem Globetrotters in whatever manner they choose. We can’t wait to play!”. Key Features Include: The Harlem Globetrotters Take the Court

Officially licensed and featuring the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters, complete with signature moves, jaw-dropping trick shots, and unmistakable theatrical flair. Retro Gameplay, Modern Upgrades

Inspired by classic arcade and console basketball titles, rebuilt with smoother controls, new animations, and modern competitive balancing. Deep Modes of Play

Jump into quick Exhibition matches, take on a full Season Mode, or battle through Tournament play with branching brackets and high-stakes challenges. Co-Op and Versus Action

Team up with a friend in couch co-op or go head-to-head for ultimate bragging rights. Signature Trick Shot System

Pull off alley-oops, half-court bombs, outrageous dunks, and over-the-top moves straight out of a Globetrotters performance. Retro-Future Nostalgia Aesthetic

Crisp pixel art, rotoscoped-style visual filters, and a soundtrack that blends classic arcade beats with modern flair. From the creators of Basketball Classics, this new installment keeps the heart of arcade basketball alive while infusing it with the unmistakable personality of the Harlem Globetrotters. Part sports sim, part arcade spectacle, Super Basketball Classics Featuring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters is a celebration of hoops culture, built for fans of retro games, basketball lovers and anyone who believes sports should be fun first. Step up. Show off. And play ball the Harlem Globetrotters way.