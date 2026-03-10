Traverse the world with your chainsaw in the action-adventure parkour game, MotorSlice

When a presenter introduces your title with the phrase “a game about a girl and her chainsaw”, the GhM fan in me instantly thinks of Lollipop Chainsaw. Despite the unintentional misdirection what we got was something that was worth turning my head for.

MotorSlice puts you in the role of a young woman named “P” (Is this another unintentional reference to another property I enjoyed), whose job as a Slicer has her destroying machines for a living. She seems to have taken a job which is more than she can handle when she finds herself at an abandoned megastructure taking on machinery which triggers her megalophobia.

When you’re not scrapping machinery, use parkour to traverse the megastructure through your skills and agility! You’ll even be able to wield your chainsaw in inventive ways to get you to places where your human frame just can’t reach!

If you’ve enjoyed titles like Prince of Persia, Mirror’s Edge or even Shadow of the Colossus, you owe it to yourself to check out MotorSlice, a demo is available now on Steam.

MotorSlice is set to scale PCs later this spring.

MotorSlice ► Coming Soon This Spring



MotorSlice screens:

