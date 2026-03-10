The Super Mario Galaxy Movie gets a final trailer on MAR10 Day!

As we already know, Nintendo and partners have a ton of promotions and fun experiences lined up for today, MAR10 Day, including sales, giveaways, special offers, fun new products and more! They held back one thing in particular, the final trailer for the much anticipated Super Mario movie sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The motion picture hits theaters on April 1st, 2026 but those who download the Nintendo Today! app for iOS and Android devices can collect digital Collectible Cards based on the movie, which can be redeemed a theaters to unlock content.

Have a look at the new trailer below, and stay tuned for more MAR10 Day festivities.

Happy MAR10 Day to one and all! Nintendo and Illumination recently surprised Mario fans with a brand-new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters nationwide starting April 1. Starting today, fans can open the free Nintendo Today! smart device app1 each day to unlock a digital Collectible Card based on the movie. Beginning April 1, the app can be used to check in at participating theaters and unlock exclusive content, like a digital photo frame. There are also new trailers for Nintendo Switch 2 games starring Mario and friends, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. Plus, Nintendo is commemorating 40 years of the Super Mario Bros. game with in-store giveaways (while supplies last), special offers on games, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD sweepstakes2 and more.