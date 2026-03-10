Who Among Us hasn’t thought about burning it down? Embrace those fiery thoughts in OCTOPinbs!

You would think fighting a fire would be intense enough, but what if you were tasked to unmask one of colleagues as someone who is stoking the flames you are trying to extinguish? That’s the premise of tri-Ace, Lasengle, Inc., and Aniplex’s upcoming title, OCTOPinbs.

Charge into a towering inferno with a group of three to ten octopus firefighters, but little do you know that one of you is a squid arsonist. Do your best to get the firing under control, but keep your eyes open and monitor your cohorts for strange behavior. Once you know who this firestarter is, capture them and toss them into the Octojar, but it’s not as easy as it might sound. The squid can transform into a flaming beast to keep you at bay and the more engulfed in flames your environment is…the stronger they’ll get.

So catch the artist and extinguish the fire as the firefighters or burn it all down while evading detection as the artist. OCTOPinbs will let you experience both sides of the coin.

The team is expecting to share more details about the game as we approach the title’s Spring 2026 release on PC.

『OCTOPinbs』Teaser Trailer



OCTOPinbs screens: