Sahara and Team Reject win big at Capcom Cup 12 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2025

This past weekend saw the conclusion of the 12th Capcom Cup, crowning a new Capcom Cup champion as well as a winning team for the Street Fighter League.

Taking home the largest pot to date at 1 million dollars is Sahara of Good 8 Squad who bested French player Kilyan “Kilzyou” Faucheux of Void Gaming. Sahara shocked the world as he only started playing Street Fighter 6 competitively in 2024. Previously his focus was on Valorant and Fortnite.

Meanwhile on the Street Fighter League front, Team Reject which is practically an all star team, consisting of Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, Daigo Umehara, Keita “Fuudo” Ai and Shin “Leshar” Moon-sup outlasted Bandits Gaming and Ninja in Pyjamas to earn $100k and qualifying for Capcom Cup 13.

Speaking of Capcom Cup 13, the publisher revealed the road map for the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour. Tournaments which will serve as Premiere events will include EVO Japan, Combo Breaker, CEO, Blink Respawn, EVO Vegas, Ultimate Fighting Arena, EVO France and Kualshou FightClub Championship VI. For those who don’t quite have the cache to travel, there will be regional World Warrior online tournaments, so who knows where the next legendary player can appear from.

Street Fighter 6 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 and the PlayStation platform.