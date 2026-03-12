Silent Hill 2 remake hits five million units sold worldwide

It seems if your game is good and it’s available for sale, people will buy it. What a novel concept! In a week where Konami revealed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater just passed 2 million units sold, the publisher is back again to tout another remake has broken through to another sales milestone.

The Bloober Team developed Silent Hill 2 Remake has crossed the 5 million sold threshold, meaning in a little over a year the game has slightly doubled the units sold. Horror fans are truly eating well as they have received plenty of excellent horror titles to enjoy including Silent Hill f!

To commemorate this special occasion, Konami has bundled the two titles on the PlayStation Store, giving players a 40% discount on either the standard or deluxe version of the game. If you happen to own one or the other, fret not you can pick up the deluxe versions at 50 percent off.

So have you returned to Silent Hill or have you experienced Ebisugaoka in the 1960s? Now would be the best time and you’ll get to save some money! Don’t dawdle, the spring sale will only run for so long!

Silent Hill 2 Remake and Silent Hill f are available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.