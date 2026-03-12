Dave the Diver goes in-land in a new DLC set to release on June 18th

You would think after dealing with Kaiju, Yakuza, and even NIKKE that Dave and the gang would take it easy for a while. However adventure waits for no one and it seems this motley crew has their sights set on the new locale for their next grand adventure.

The J-J-J-J-J-JUNGLE BABY! That’s right, settle in Utara where the action happens in real time. Gather resources, get acquainted with the locals and of course serve them delectable dishes which hopefully will bring them back to the Bancho Grill night after night. Utilize the multi-functional Jungle Gun that will allow you to adapt to the wildlife you will encounter in these fresh new waters.

With the announcement of this DLC, developer MintRocket reveals that it is teaming up with Silver Lining Direct for a brand new physical edition of the game. The Complete Edition will feature the following a physical copy of the game with all DLC and Digital Soundtrack.

The Collector’s Edition of this new physical edition will also add the following:



Bancho Sushi Restaurant Acrylic Standee

4 Metal Pin Badges

Acrylic Keyring

Dolphin Pendant Necklace

2 Marinca Cards

Poster

4 Postcards

The Complete Edition will be available on PS5 and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Dave the Diver – In the Jungle DLC Official Release Date Trailer



Dave the Diver – In the Jungle DLC:

