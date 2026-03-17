A trio of new racers are set to join the roster of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Looks like it’s going to get pretty crowded at the starting line as SEGA revealed 3 new racers and cars coming as part of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds’ Patch 3 update. The racer which features the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog, some familiar faces from the SEGA titles as well as franchises such as Pac-Man, SpongeBob SquarePants and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gradually add racers during the month of April and May for free.

Kicking off this wave of racers is Red. Red? Yes the titular “Angry Bird” from Rovio’s Angry Birds franchise. For those who don’t know, Rovio the makers of Angry Birds was acquired by SEGA in 2023 and the latter has been slowly integrating the former’s property across their franchises.

Also coming in April is one of the breakout characters from the Like a Dragon Franchise, Goro Majima. He will be in his captain majima guise, first seen in the 2025 spin off title Like a Dragon: A Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii where he will be looking to claim the checkered flag with his reliable ride, the Goromaru!

Closing out this trio of new racers is Arle Nadja, the poster child of the Puyo Puyo series. I honestly don’t have much to say about her, but if you’re excited about her inclusion, she is set to arrive in May.

In addition to the racers, the patch will also add 8 new songs from some of the publisher’s classic racing titles for you to enjoy while racing. These songs are:

MAGICAL SOUND SHOWER – Hiro (From Outrun)

Let’s Go Away – Takenobu Mitsuyoshi (From Daytona USA)

Soul on Desert – Jun Senoue (From SEGA Rally 2)

Like The Wind (B Course) Arcade Version – Hiro (From Power Drift)

Outside a Crisis – SEGA (Katsuhiro “Funky K.H” Hayashi) (From Super Hang-on)

Main Theme (Enduro Racer) – Hiro (From Enduro Racer)

God Only Knows – A-One

Like the Wind (Reborn) – Sampling Masters MEGA (From Power Drift)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’ Patch 3 is set to go live on March 18th at 8pm EST 5pm PST. The game is currently available digitally and physically on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The game is also available digitally on the Switch 2 with a physical edition coming on March 26th 2026.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – New Free Characters Update #2



Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - New Free Characters Update #2

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