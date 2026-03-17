Rhythm game fans can turn it up to eleven with Sound System this fall!

With guitar controllers and other plastic instruments back in vogue again it would only make sense that someone would put out games which can take advantage of these unique controllers. So it’s great to see players will have a new platform to flex their dexterity. Founded by folks who have worked on franchises such as Guitar Hero, Rock Band and DJ Hero Echo Foundry Interactive is looking to produce a title that will appeal to rhythm gamers of all skill levels.

Sound System is looking to take the stage this fall with a song catalog of 50+ titles which include covers of legendary hits as well as pieces from indie as well as bands on the rise. The developer will promise songs will be released with a regular cadence, where familiar hits will cost no more than $.99 and songs from lesser known acts will be free…hoping to spur a growth in their fanbases.

To cater to the wide range of players, the sound system will offer 3 levels of difficulties. Classic Mode will be best for those who just want to taste the rock star life without any of the hard work. Button press timings will be relaxed and there will be no fail states, just take the stage and have fun. Pro Mode would best be defined as the medium difficulty where you will be judged by your accuracy and missing enough notes will result in a game over. For those who would be adept enough to play a real instrument, Hardcore mode will test your meddle as a single missed note will ruin the entire set!

Echo Foundry Interactive will also introduce the PulseMap Editor, an editing tool which will not only allow you to create your own tracks, but edit existing ones as well. The developer describes the feature as “Mario Maker Meets Guitar Hero”, so one can only surmise if the fanbase takes to it, expect “kaizo” style tracks to be passed around the community.

Sound System is expected launch exclusively on October 16th on PC.

Sound System – Gameplay Teaser



Sound System - Gameplay Teaser

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Sound System screens: