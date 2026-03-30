LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game gets a comic book tie-in for Free Comic Book Day

Warner Bros. Games, DC Comics and all the entities responsible for the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game, have announced that they are partnering up Free Comic Book Day to release a LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Comic Book Tie-In for this year’s event on May 2nd.

Local comic shops will get a limited supply of the issue, though it will also be made available on the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE app for those who enjoy their comic reading experience there. The book titled The LEGO Batman Returns will be a standalone LEGO Batman story written by Ivan Cohen (known for Beware the Batman) with art by Paul Lee (responsible for Batman: Under the Hood), which is of course based on the upcoming game. That’s some fun and useful corporate synergy right there!

Have a look at the cover below, and check out the comic when it launches on May 2nd during FCBD 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches for most consoles and the PC on May 22nd, 2026.

Click here to pre-order it via Amazon.

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, DC, and The LEGO Group today announced the LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight comic book tie-in, a new, standalone LEGO Batman story based on the upcoming videogame, that will be available on May 2 in celebration of Free Comic Book Day (“FCBD”). The story, titled The LEGO Batman Returns, follows a day in the life of LEGO Batman as he returns to Gotham City after a hiatus and encounters a variety of familiar DC characters, paying homage to the Dark Knight’s history in media, with references to past films, television shows, and comic books, combined with signature LEGO humor. Today marks the anniversary of Batman’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27, released on March 30, 1939. As a callback to the inaugural issue, the beginning panel artwork in The LEGO Batman Returns story depicts the iconic image of the Caped Crusader swinging over the Gotham City skyline, which is inspired by the classic cover image – one of several nods to DC lore sprinkled within the comic tie-in. Fans can pick up a free physical copy of the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Comic Book Tie-In at local participating comic shops (while supplies last) as part of Free Comic Book Day on May 2. The comic will also be available for free digitally via the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE app on the same day. The LEGO Batman Returns is written by Ivan Cohen (Beware the Batman), with art by Paul Lee (Batman: Under the Hood). Free Comic Book Day is an annual event held on the first Saturday of May when comic shops around the globe give away free comics from publishers across the industry. For the latest information on FCBD or to find participating stores, visit FreeComicBookDay.com.