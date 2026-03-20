Get hands-on with new Mario and Pokémon Nintendo Switch 2 titles at PAX East

Heads up Nintendo fans who are considering attending the upcoming PAX East event in Boston beginning on March 26th, 2026. Nintendo announced that there will be an assortment of upcoming and recently released Mario and Pokémon Switch 2 experiences available to go hands-on with and some physical and digital freebees to acquire.

Confirmed wares to demo include Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, Pokémon Pokopia and also the upcoming Pokémon Champions title, so those interested can swing by and check them out. Attendees can also get some My Nintendo Platinum Points at the Nintendo desk, along with a Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park acrylic character standee… while supplies last of course.

Check out the deets below!

From March 26 to 29, Nintendo is bringing some of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 game experiences to Boston’s Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center. Celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park game by trying it in-person and enjoy some cozy time with Pokémon friends in the Pokémon Pokopia game for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Plus, attendees can try the upcoming Pokémon Champions game and enjoy exciting Pokémon battles for the Nintendo Switch system! Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – located at booth 18019 – brings new co-op and competitive gameplay as well as additional Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements to the Flower Kingdom. Stop by to celebrate the game’s launch and get hands-on with multiplayer co-op and competitive challenges in Bellabel Park, a new area featuring three plazas and more filled with attractions and other solo and multiplayer challenges. Available March 26, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features even more content to explore, both solo or with others (locally1 or online2)! Pokémon Pokopia – located at booth 18031 – lets players build a cozy life with their Pokémon friends and share their imaginative creations with others. You play as a Ditto – which has transformed to look like a human – trying to restore a withered world using its transformation skills and new crafting abilities. Attendees have the chance to experience this Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive game and join millions of other players as they make discoveries of their own. Pokémon Champions – also located at booth 18031 – is a new battle-focused game for the Nintendo Switch system where players engage in online3 Single and Double Battles using familiar gameplay mechanics from previous Pokémon series games, including Pokémon types, Abilities, and more. Challenge opponents from around the world in Ranked Battles or Casual Battles or host Private Battles with friends and family. Pokémon Champions will also be compatible with Pokémon HOME, allowing you to team up with certain Pokémon partners brought over from past Pokémon series games and from Pokémon GO. What’s more, attendees can check in at the Nintendo desk in the North Lobby to sign-up for a My Nintendo account or use their existing account to receive My Nintendo Platinum Points4 as well as a Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park acrylic character standee, while supplies last! Join Nintendo to celebrate PAX East 2026 with the latest titles on Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll bring the Wonder Flowers, crafting tools and Mega Stones, you bring the smiles. For more information on this event, please visit: https://east.paxsite.com/en-us.html