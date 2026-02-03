Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 2.6 “Encore for an Old Dream” comes with an assortment of new content!

Coming February 6, Zenless Zone Zero’s new Version 2.6 update might be marketed as an interlude, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less well off for content than any other update. Bring the usual two new operators, a new story chapter, a new Bangboo, unique mechanics, and more, there’s lots to do as always in version 2.6! The story this time around finds the twins pulled into an urgent commission that will lead them to working with Jane Doe once again. Jane Doe will not be on the rerun banner list for pulls this update, but there will be an opportunity to snag Yixuan or Yuzuha again if you missed out on either of them.

Join Sunna and Aria in the new story content, members of an up and coming music group “Angels of Delusion”. They’re preparing for their debut performance at the new 404 Error Music venue location and you’re tasked with managing the show from behind the stage. New rhythm-based gameplay elements will be featured here, as well as management and an expansion of the Marcel Adventure mini-game. Help them overcome their battle and find their way to stardom! Also being added is a brand new game mode called “Operation Matrix”, wherein you will be go through a weekly rotation of thematic stages with a team of agents to take on unique mechanics on each new stage. Changes to Hollow Zero will also bring a lot to the table to keep you busy.

The two new agents from Angels of Delusion will be the headliners of the banner this time around. Sunna is an S-Rank physical support who gives priority to assisting Attack and Anomaly squadmates. She is accompanied by Bubblegum, her companion, who can be used as an improvised explosive to annihilate the battlefield. With her ultimate, her hammer will smash through enemies and enable a quick assist to get fellow agents to the forefront as fast as possible. Beside her, her band mate Aria is an S-Rank Ether Anomaly type agent who can transform between two modes. One being her standard human appearance and the other a “construct” form that is a very interesting looking android-appearance form. As is typical for anomaly type agents, Aria will be a heavy hitter, doing high burst damage. Using charged attacked in a more aggressive approach than most, Aria should be a high ranking character if everything works how it sounds. Last but not least for banners, Angels of Delusion’s Bangboo, “Biggest Fan” will be available as well, offering support that allows for HP restoration and attack boosts when both of the new characters are in your squad. Sunna and Aria will also have an extra outfit each available for purchase right away, with Aria’s outfit offering two-fold, as it will customize each of her two forms.

Lycaon and Harumasa are going to be seeing buffs with version 2.6, which should be exciting, as Harumasa is a very fun to play character, but definitely has been a bit behind in power. Extensive rewards being added with new events running will help you get the materials you need to catch all of your Agents up to power and experience everything they have to offer. Starting today, a generous Inter-knot membership event will give you access to login rewards totaling up to 3,300 polychromes, meaning you should be set to jump in and get rolling and stay engaged so you can get everything caught up.

Last thing of note is that in celebration of this update, there will be a running event outside of ZZZ, with global events occurring in various countries. Offering different events and activities, merch, and more, Hoyoverse will be announcing all opportunities to get involved in the upcoming weeks, so keep an eye on all official channels to get a chance for some potential fun activities in your area!