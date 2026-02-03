Lycoris Recoil’s pair of protagonists joins the playable cast of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE starting February 12th

With the sheer amount of content that’s available, there’s bound to be blind spots for folks who are considered anime fans. That’s what certainly happened to me when I saw that the mobile gacha title Goddess of Victory: NIKKE would be crossing over with Lycoris Recoil. When I received the news I was like Lycor…what? But after a quick google search and skimming through several wikipedia posts it makes sense…

Lycoris Recoil is an anime which features a Japan whose peace is kept by a secret organization named Direct Attack who employs orphaned women agents. Putting her colleagues above the mission, Takina Inoue is relieved of her duties and sent to Café LycoReco to learn from a higher rank agent by the name of Chisato Nishikigi.

Starting on February 12th the duo will find themselves in the world of NIKKE, crossing paths with the Tetra Line squad, Cafe Sweety and the commander in which hopefully tackle a series of events that are a bit more lighthearted than what NIKKE fans have been subjected to as of late (I’m still not over the 1-2 punch of Eden Spear and Goddess Fall.). Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishikigi will likely join the roster as SSR agents, who will be the SR agent remains to be seen.

Like I’ve stated, I knew next to nothing about Lycoris Recoil, but thanks to this collaboration I found myself reading up on the series and I might even take up watching it. So in a way the collaboration is already a success (I mean it’ll be more successful when I pay for the mission pass and roll for the character) as the purpose of most of these team ups is to help expose both participating brands to a brand new audience.

So if you want to catch Lycoris Recoil domestically you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available on PC, iOS, and Android