Tune in for a new Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation tomorrow!

Attention gaming fans, Nintendo has announced that they will be dropping a fresh new Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream presentation bright and early tomorrow morning. The event will show off a variety of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 wares (and usually other platforms after the announcements) from 3rd parties, and will last roughly 30 minutes. We’re sure to see some interesting stuff as always, so make sure to tune in.

Check out the embed below and make sure to set up a notification so you don’t miss out when it starts at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET.

