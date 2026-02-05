While American fans will need to wait for more details, European fans can secure their physical copies of Super Bomberman Collection courtesy of Red Art Games

The Super Bomberman Collection was revealed and shadow dropped during today’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, but for game collectors, the biggest question will be when is the physical version coming so they can actually OWN the game. Well the answer is August 25th, but no additional information was provided…unless you’re based in Europe as Red Art Games revealed they will be taking pre-orders for the PEGI (The European Ratings Board, for those of you who don’t know ) rated versions on their site.

The standard edition of the game will come with a copy of the game and a manual and will be available at major retailers. It should also be noted the Xbox Series X|S standard edition of the game will only be available in Europe.

The Deluxe edition which is only available for the Switch and PlayStation 5 adds a sleeve for the box which features an alternate cover…but yet costs the same as the standard edition. The Switch 2 version will be sold exclusively at the company’s e-commerce site, but it’s not explicitly declared a “Deluxe” edition even though it only adds a sleeve (although it features different cover art from the PS5/Switch versions and actually costs €10 more than the standard/deluxe editions for the other platforms…I’m not even gonna ask if it’s a game cart or a key card, this is getting way too convoluted.)

The Collector’s Edition is where the value is at. At the cost of €70, you will get an oversized box (The Switch version mimics the design of the Super Nin…*ahem* Famicom boxes of yore.), Steelbook case, a set of 3 enamel pins, double-sided poster as well as the Bomb-shaped stress ball that is exclusive to purchases from Red Art Games.

Personally as an American, I prefer to have my games rated by the ESRB, so hopefully we’ll get more details of what physical editions we can spend our money on (I’m guessing Limited Run Games might be involved given that the company has handled plenty of Konami’s compilation releases in the past couple of years). However if you’re across the pond and you are a Bomberman fan, you might want to secure your copy of the Super Bomberman Collection at Red Art Games’ shop.

Super Bomberman Collection is available digitally on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, as well as the Switch and Switch 2.