Super Bomberman Collection surprises all with its shadow drop at today’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase

If you were lucky enough to have access to a multi-tap and friends you knew the chaotic joy of Bomberman multiplayer. Well during today’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Konami, the custodian of Hudson Soft’s legacy, dropped an explosive announcement much to the delight of Bomberman fans everywhere.

The Super Bomberman Collection will make a majority of Bomberman’s mainline 16bit and 8bit titles for the first time in decades. This collection will feature various quality of life functions such as save/load anywhere, and in-game rewind (One would assume these features would only be available in the single player modes except the newly introduced Boss Rush mode). Those looking to enjoy archival content will enjoy the gallery and Bomb Radio.

To make multiplayer as seamless as possible on the Switch 2, the collection supports the system’s Gameshare feature allowing 3 additional players to enjoy local multiplayer without the need to own a copy of the game. Konami also revealed that physical editions of the title will ship in August.

But if you want in on some explosive action, Super Bomberman Collection is available now digitally on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and the Switch platform.

SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION | Official Trailer



