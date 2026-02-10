The Straight Edge Superstar, CM Punk, gets the spotlight in WWE 2K26’s Showcase mode

Love him or hate him, you have to respect what CM Punk has accomplished in the wrestling industry. From a guy who isn’t what you think of when you try to describe a pro-wrestler, he’s ascended to the very heights of this field and in WWE 2K26, you can relive all of his greatest moments in the WWE ring…and even some that didn’t.

In 2K Showcase: Punked, you are able to compete in matches that defined his time with the WWE, from his showdown with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 to his more recent blood feud with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood 2024. The game will even speculate on one of the biggest “what ifs” in the industry. What would CM Punk’s career trajectory would have been if he never parted ways with the company in 2014.

The game will offer the most skillful players the ultimate challenge. The Gauntlet will allow players to challenge all 20 opponents from the 2K Showcase in one singular match. The awards for completing this daunting task? The instant unlocking of all the awards that can be earned in the 2K Showcase!

WWE 2K26 will be coming out on PC and consoles on March 13th, 2026, players who purchase either the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition can unlock the game early on March 6th, 2026.

Best In The World | WWE 2K26 Showcase Trailer | 2K



Best In The World | WWE 2K26 Showcase Trailer | 2K

Watch this video on YouTube



Click Here to pre-order WWE 2K26 on Amazon.