Meet the good guys and the bad guys in the latest LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer

Originally announced back in August, Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that the latest and greatest LEGO Batman adventure, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, is set to launch on pretty much all platforms in the middle of 2026: May 29th, 2026 to be exact.

To celebrate the announcement during The Game Awards from last week, they released pre-order information — and of course a fun new “Heroes & Villains” trailer. The trailer shows off Batman, Robin and Catwoman up against quite a few baddies such as Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Firefly, Mr. Freeze, The Joker, The Penguin, Ra’s al Ghul, and Bane, phew.

See the trailer, game details, pre-order and Deluxe Edition info, screens and more below!

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Official Heroes & Villains Trailer



LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight screens:

Warner Bros. Games and DC today announced LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is scheduled to launch worldwide on May 29, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Starting tonight (Dec. 11) at 8 p.m. PST, players can pre-order the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game on the aforementioned platforms* (full content details below). As part of the announcement during The Game Awards, the audience was greeted by a special guest presenter – LEGO Batman live from the Batcave, who introduced a brand-new trailer with a first look at action-packed gameplay of several playable characters and DC Super-Villains. Joining the Caped Crusader in the fight to save Gotham City are Robin with his trusty line launcher, Nightwing and his battle staff, Batgirl sporting her versatile hackarang, and Catwoman with her signature whip and loyal companion kitten – all equipped with their own unique abilities, progression trees, combos, and gadgets. The trailer also revealed new DC Super-Villains that players will take on, such as Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Firefly, and Mr. Freeze, along with other members of the notorious Rogues Gallery in The Joker, The Penguin, Ra’s al Ghul, and Bane. Plus, fans will catch an initial glimpse of the iconic Batmobile from Batman: The Animated Series and Batpod from The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises films, which can be used to traverse the in-game open world. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Standard Edition Pre-Order ($69.99) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Main Story Campaign Bruce Wayne’s journey from origin to legend as he trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forges a new family of allies with Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul who each bring unique skills and signature gadgets to uncover crimes, complete challenges, and explore an immersive Gotham City full of secrets and surprises. Players will confront an ever-growing threat from across Batman’s Rogues Gallery, facing off against The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, Bane, and more.

100 Suits & Outfits An array of Batsuits and individual outfits for every playable character, inspired by Batman’s legacy in film, television, comics, and games.

Over 20 Vehicles A range of Batmobiles and Batcycles to drive around Gotham City’s open world in style, including rides like the legendary Tumbler.

Over 250 Batcave Props & Trophies A wide range of items to display and customize the Batcave and celebrate achievements.

Pre-Order Bonus All pre-orders will receive The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit (at launch), inspired by the acclaimed comic book series.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition Pre-Order ($89.99) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

All LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Standard Edition Content & Pre-Order Bonus

Legacy Collection (Available at Launch) Arkham Trilogy Pack, Batman Beyond Pack, and Party Music Pack – Over 30 launch-day items across three (3) themed content packs, each with seven (7) new suits (one [1] per playable character), one (1) new Batmobile, and a set of five (5) Batcave customization props.

Mayhem Collection (Available Sept. 2026) New Mayhem Mode featuring The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters with their own abilities, gadgets, and takedowns. New Story Mission with The Joker and Harley Quinn breaking out of Arkham Asylum and causing chaos on the streets of Gotham City. Sinister Pack – Seven (7) new suits (one [1] per original playable character), one (1) new Batmobile, and a set of five (5) Batcave customization props.

Pre-Order Bonus Deluxe Edition pre-orders will receive 72-hour early access to the game beginning on May 26, prior to the main launch on May 29.

Players can unlock the Golden Age Batsuit (at launch), a classic outfit based on the Caped Crusader’s debut look from Detective Comics #27 (1939), accessible for eligible users who create a Warner Bros. Games account, as well as those who already have an account. Additionally, four new LEGO DC Batman sets are available for pre-order now (launching March 1) and will include in-game digital content redeemable when LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases. The LEGO® DC Batman™: Batman Logo set will unlock an exclusive gold Batsuit for the videogame, while the LEGO® DC Batman™: The Batman™ Batmobile™, LEGO® DC Batman™ Batman v Superman™ Batmobile™, and LEGO® DC Batman: Batman & Robin™ Batmobile™ sets will each include a playable version of the respective vehicle, plus an exclusive gold variant of that vehicle, for the videogame. Please note, the exclusive in-game gold Batsuit and gold vehicle variants are only available through purchase of the sets. *Release timing in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game will be announced at a later date. The Nintendo Switch 2 version will be available to Wishlist tonight. Developed by TT Games, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a new open world action-adventure videogame that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television shows, comic books, and games, combined with DC lore and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor.