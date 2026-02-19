The latest WWE 2K26 Ringside Report goes all-in on the MyRISE comeback storyline

Heads up WWE fans, 2K and Visual Concepts have dropped a new Ringside Report video and details for the enhanced, story-driven MyRISE feature for WWE 2K26.

2K even brought in Paul Heyman to narrate the latest report, which digs deeper into the plot and mechanics of MyRISE and how players will get to choose an almost washed-up mens or womens superstar known as “The Archetype”, and strategize a dramatic comeback story and journey. The Ringside Report is worth checking out if any of that sounds intruiging, so have a look along with new screens and game details and whatnot below.

WWE 2K26 is scheduled to launch beginning on Friday, March 6th, 2026 (depending on the edition) for consoles and the PC.

WWE 2K26 MyRISE screens:

Today, 2K revealed WWE 2K26's latest Ringside Report, narrated by Paul Heyman, which unveils new details on MyRISE, the story-driven mode that puts players at the center of a dramatic comeback, orchestrated by "The Oracle" himself. In MyRISE, players choose a Men's or Women's Division storyline to take on the role of The Archetype, a Superstar returning to WWE after a two-year absence. What should be a triumphant comeback quickly unravels, as players suffer a crushing defeat at the hands of one of Paul Heyman's champions, Bron Breakker and Jordynne Grace. MyRISE challenges players to make important choices and decide what kind of Superstar they want to become, and if they will fight their way back to the top with honor, or turn their back on the WWE Universe, embracing deception to reclaim championship glory. Players will be taken through a journey that spans pivotal WWE moments, including a return at the Performance Center, a potential opportunity from Adam Pearce in NXT, and a high-stakes WrestleMania showdown. Along the way, players will encounter career-defining decisions and rivalries that will shape how The Archetype is perceived. Throughout MyRISE, players can unlock a variety of rewards, including indie-era CM Punk, "Burnt" Fiend, original MyRISE characters, and iconic gear from previous WWE 2K titles. By stacking wins and completing key story arcs, players can expand their roster and leave a lasting mark in WWE 2K26. Presented through cinematic storytelling, in-game cutscenes, and Paul Heyman's valuable guidance, MyRISE delivers a deeply personal comeback story where every decision matters. Four editions of WWE 2K26 are available for pre-order now. King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition are scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, March 6, 2026, seven days prior to the Standard Edition, which will be available Friday, March 13, 2026.



