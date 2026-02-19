HUANUO TS3 Triple Monitor Mount review

Platform: Hardware

A little over a month ago, I received an email from a company offering up a seemingly high-quality monitor arm unit for review. There was a Double Monitor Mount variant and the TS3 Triple Monitor Mount version, which is the one I was graciously sent for use and testing. I’d never really had any experience with a monitor mount/arm setup before outside of one of my friend’s setups at his place. As someone with only some minor expectations set from online reviews of other monitor arms and my little experience, I am pretty blown away with the quality of this one.

The TS3 Triple Monitor Mount by HUANUO was a pretty simple setup, albeit it took me a little longer because I evidently can’t match pictures to parts. With an easy setup guide and all the tools you could need, including screws and allen keys, you’ll have a nice and sturdy metal arm with a durable plastic shell installed and clamped onto your desk in no time. It installs easily and removing the mounts from the monitors themselves is as easy as just using your allen key to unscrew the plate. It holds position pretty well too with each arm having an adjustable knob you can turn to tighten or loosen the tightness of each limb as desired.

I’ve had it in use with two horizontal screens and a vertical monitor for a little bit now and it’s held up great. Moves easily while keeping position, disassembles easy, etc. As someone that’s never used an arm before, it was nice to see that the package included “extensions” if you had larger monitors. They’re meant for 24” or larger, and since my main monitor’s 27”, it was necessary. I’m sure there’s monitor arms out there you can buy that don’t come with extensions in case of different sizes, so this was a nice inclusion. With a total support for 85” of screenspace, you’ll definitely have room for all sorts of monitors. Not that I’d use 3 32” screens, but you could if you wanted!

The HUANUO TS3 Triple Monitor Mount has been genuinely great for my setup, and for $150 (or less on Amazon) I can’t say there’s anything to complain about. It’s a really sturdy, well-made product with lots of options for your own setup. If you don’t already have a monitor arm/mount but are looking into getting one, I can’t recommend this enough. The desk space I’ve been able to free up alone by not having the monitor stands on my desk is more than enough to be happy about! If you’re in the market, definitely keep HUANUO in mind.

Note: HUANUO provided us with a TS3 Triple Monitor Mount for review purposes.

