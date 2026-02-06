Take that arrow out of your knee, you’re got plenty of adventures from Bethesda coming to the Switch 2

It’s always an honor to cap off a showcase and at the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase the studios of Zenimax had the honor of closing out the program.

Studio Head & Creative Todd Howard greeted viewers with news of a trio of titles coming soon to the Switch 2. While the release of these titles will be spread across the year the trio along with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be getting physical releases.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch from Bethesda.

Hopefully these titles will sell well enough so that this member of the Microsoft Game Studios will release other titles in their catalog onto Nintendo’s latest console. I mean there’s always talks about a New Vegas remaster, it sure would be nice to be playing around with that platinum chip on the Switch 2.

Bethesda x Nintendo Switch™ 2 — Reveal Trailer – Oblivion, Fallout 4, and Indiana Jones!



