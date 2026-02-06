Take that arrow out of your knee, you’re got plenty of adventures from Bethesda coming to the Switch 2

It’s always an honor to cap off a showcase and at the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase the studios of Zenimax had the honor of closing out the program.
Studio Head & Creative Todd Howard greeted viewers with news of a trio of titles coming soon to the Switch 2. While the release of these titles will be spread across the year the trio along with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be getting physical releases.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch from Bethesda.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
Following last year’s digital launch on Nintendo Switch™ 2, Bethesda Game Studios announced that a physical edition (code-in-box) will be available on April 28, 2026. This edition includes the base game and the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Dragonborn and Hearthfire.
Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition
The summation of a decade of memories and adventures in this award-winning RPG will offer both new and veteran players the most complete version of Fallout 4 ever. Preorders are available now with the game launching on Nintendo Switch™ 2 on February 24; the physical edition (code-in-box) will be available on April 28, 2026.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™
This award-winning, cinematic action-adventure game invites players to step into the boots of the iconic adventurer and experience an authentic Indiana Jones journey set in 1937. Preorders are available now on physical game card at retail and digitally via Nintendo eShop. In addition to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 May 12 launch, the story DLC, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, will also be available digitally on Nintendo Switch™ 2 May 12.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Discover a rich universe in the 2006 Game of the Year, where handcrafted details have been meticulously updated from leveling systems to character creation, combat animations, in-game menus and more. The game will be available digitally, with a physical edition (code-in-box) available at a later date.
Hopefully these titles will sell well enough so that this member of the Microsoft Game Studios will release other titles in their catalog onto Nintendo’s latest console. I mean there’s always talks about a New Vegas remaster, it sure would be nice to be playing around with that platinum chip on the Switch 2.
Bethesda x Nintendo Switch™ 2 — Reveal Trailer – Oblivion, Fallout 4, and Indiana Jones!