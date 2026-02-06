eFootball Kick-Off! arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 just in time for that really big global soccer tournament!

As a youngest, I had a fleeting fling with soccer video games, I was never into the isometric view of EA’s offerings, so I gravitated towards Capcom’s Soccer Shootout, and Konami’s International Superstar Soccer. Capcom never made any other Soccer games (certainly not one featuring Mega Man), but Konami would gradually evolve the International Super series to ISS Pro, then Pro Evolution Soccer until it rebranded to eFootball where it was released primarily on PCs, Mobile Devices, Sony and Microsoft’s platforms. Well at the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Konami revealed a brand new entry exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

eFootball Kick-Off, according to the publisher, will offer players “an accessible, high-energy football experience designed for play anytime, anywhere – solo or with friends, offline or online.”. Players will be able to travel the world and build a dream team consisting of real life players. If you want to lead a squad of a nation’s best, participate in the International Cup which may or may not be analogous to a certain Soccer tournament set to take place in the US this summer.

Play against friends locally or take on all comers across the world via online play. Take to the pitch on your Nintendo Switch 2 when eFootball Kick-Off! arrives this Summer.

eFootball Kick-Off! – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 2.5.2026



eFootball Kick-Off! screens:

