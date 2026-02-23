Nintendo to share new gameplay footage of two titles at its latest Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation tomorrow

It looks like Nintendo is ready to share some more details regarding the upcoming titles Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia. A new edition of Nintendo Treehouse: Live is set to debut on Tuesday February 24th at 2pm PST/5pm EST.

The showcase is expected to feature hands-on gameplay of these two titles coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is a port of the 2023 platformer which debuted on the Nintendo Switch. This version will also include a slew of local and online multiplayer games as well as new characters for players to choose. Pokémon Pokopia is a life sim developed by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force (Best known for the Musou games in the “Warriors” franchise). Both titles are currently slated for release in March.

The Nintendo Treehouse: Live can be viewed here starting on February 24th, 2026 at 2pm EST/5pm EST and is expected to last roughly 80 minutes.

