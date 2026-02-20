Capture the nostalgia of Pokémon FireRed / LeafGreen on the Nintendo Switch for Pokémon Day

Out of nowhere, Nintendo has announced that the Game Boy Advance releases of Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen will be made available for the Nintendo Switch (and compatible with Switch 2) just in time for Pokémon Day — which is February 27th, 2026!

The titles, which were remakes of the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green titles from 1996, will be released via the Nintendo eShop (FireRed and LeafGreen here) and also at select retailers as well, for around $19.99.

Capture wild Pokémon and recapture the nostalgic feel of the Game Boy Advance system when the Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version games return for the first time in over 20 years on the Nintendo Switch systems (also playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 system) – just in time for Pokémon Day on Feb. 27! Each of these digital-only releases are available individually in English, French or Spanish1 on My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop. New and returning players can celebrate 30 years of Pokémon by exploring the Kanto region and reuniting with some of their favorite Pokémon and characters in their original settings. Longtime fans will enjoy taking a trip back to where it all began, while newcomers can experience firsthand some of the earliest appearances of iconic characters and settings. In these Nintendo Switch versions of the 2004 remakes of the first Pokémon games Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green (originally released in Japan in 1996), players can encounter the games’ original 151 Pokémon. Enjoy the classic soundtrack and turn-based gameplay, and meet-up familiar faces like Brock, Misty, Professor Oak and Giovanni! These classic Game Boy Advance RPGs feature all of the updates introduced during the Game Boy Advance era, including abilities, natures, weather conditions, held items and the ability to select your player character’s gender. Nintendo Switch players can also now link up with friends via local co-op2 without the need to use a Game Link Cable like you did in 2004! Get ready to experience the challenges and rewards of Kanto for the first time … or the first time in a long time! Pokémon FireRed Version in English, French and Spanish and Pokémon LeafGreen Version in English, French and Spanish will be available for Nintendo Switch on My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on Feb. 27. The games will also be available at select retailers launch week for a suggested retail price of $19.99 (USD). For more information on these products, please visit Nintendo.com.