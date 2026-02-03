Black Tabby Games celebrates 2 sales milestones as Slay the Princess sells 1 million copies and Scarlet Hollow sells 100k units

Sometimes when things aren’t going the way you expect it’s not necessarily wrong to pivot. That’s what indie developer Black Tabby Games had to do when they had to come up with funding for their episodic visual novel Scarlet Hollow. That pivot which eventually became Slay the Princess whose sales success enabled the husband and wife Tony Howard-Arias and Abby Howard enabled the duo to continue funding the development of Scarlet Hollow.

As we are on the eve of Episode 5 of Scarlet Hollow’s release (February 13th), the studio revealed that Scarlet Hollow has sold over 100k units and Slay the Princess has sold over 1 million units. This certainly means that Scarlet Hollow will reach its planned 7th chapter barring some sort of catastrophe.

If you haven’t given Scarlet Hollow a look, the game does have a demo which allows players to experience chapter 1 for free. All saves will port over to the full version of the game and will be the first step of an adventure with plenty of possibilities.

Scarlet Hollow is available on PC and Slay the Princess is on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

