Nintendo eShop Update – 4PGP, Dispatch, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, Tiny Biomes

There’s a fairly well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including 4PGP, Dispatch, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition, Tiny Biomes, and many others. Owners of Kirby Air Riders are also getting treated to a game update, and pre-orders for the anticipated Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties are now live too.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Updates:
- Kirby Air Riders – A free update has glided onto the Kirby Air Riders game! With newly-added GameShare1 support, players on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems can now join you over local wireless, or online via GameChat2, even if they don’t have the game! To add more to the mix, the game now also supports two players per Nintendo Switch 2 system in most online modes. Plus, if you’re playing Air Ride in the Paddock, you can now choose Grand Prix to compete in a series of races. Adjust how many courses and laps each Grand Prix will have and earn points based on your ranking – the player with the most points at the end wins it all. There are even more features that have been added to the game with this update, so dive in and share the fun with friends! For more information, visit the support page on Nintendo.com.
Pre-orders:
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – Continue the story of Kazuma Kiryu as he fights to protect those he cares about most in a remake of Yakuza 3 that evolves every aspect of the original game. In the Yakuza Kiwami 3 downloadable content, Dark Ties, experience the brand-new tale of Yoshitaka Mine who once led a successful startup company, but has since plunged himself into the dark world of the yakuza after losing everything. Left with an empty heart, the pursuit to find true bonds drives him forward once again in a dramatic journey colored by exhilarating boxing-based combat and a variety of engaging side experiences. Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Feb. 12. Pre-order now on Nintendo eShop to receive Legendary Lad: Ichiban Kasuga, which adds the character Ichiban Kasuga to the Ryukyu Gal Gang. You can also experience the action now with a free downloadable demo!
Nintendo Music:
- Microgame Medley – Wah, wah, watch out! The WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! soundtrack is now available on Nintendo Music3! Get ready to boogie with punchy tracks from this Game Boy Advance classic, including “Wario Whirled,” “Getcha Groove On,” “What’s the Toadal?” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- 4PGP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Available Feb. 4
- Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition
- “Run for Money”: Hunter VS Runner! Which Side Will You Win With!?
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4PGP – Available Feb. 4
- Astro Party EX
- Card Quest
- Celestial Ascend
- Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition
- Clover Cove – Available Jan. 30
- Countless Army
- Crosak
- Delivery of Us – Available Feb. 4
- Dispatch
- Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator – Available Jan. 30
- Drop Pop
- EGGCONSOLE WONDERLAND OF CARBUNCLE MSX2
- Escape game R00M09
- Escape Game The Museum of Memories
- Everwarder
- Habitat Shapes
- Horizon Drift Unlimited 2026
- I Hate This Place
- Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass – Available Feb. 4
- Knight Castle Defender
- Long Run 2
- Majotori
- Nickelodeon Splat Pack – Available Jan. 30
- nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan
- Offroad Rally Racing – Available Jan. 30
- Our Burial Dolls Remastered – Available Jan. 30
- Parkour Simulator 2026 – Available Feb. 3
- Running Fable Petite Party – Available Jan. 30
- Simpli Casa
- The Perfect Pencil
- Tiny Biomes – Available Feb. 4
- Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection – Available Jan. 30
- Whispers of Winter Blossom – Available Jan. 31
- World of Unlit – Available Feb. 4
