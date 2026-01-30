The Yakuza series’ Masayoshi Yokoyama sits down with Nintendo for the latest Creator’s Voice segment

It’s always appreciated to get a peek behind the curtain to see what the thought process is when developing the games we all enjoy. So a series such as Nintendo’s Creator’s Voice is always such a treat, as we’ve seen the series cover studios and creators from both the East and the West. The latest entry features a series with a 20 year lineage and a surprising amount of touchpoints on Nintendo platforms.

The Yakuza or Like a Dragon Series might’ve originated on the PlayStation platform, but its recent rise in the West has seen the series become a multi-platform one. With the impending release of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, Masayoshi Yokoyama executive producer on the series sat down to talk about the title.

In the clip we learned that the public face of RGG Studio has quite the Famicom collection back in the day, and believes that Yakuza titles are quite accessible as an action adventure franchise. We also learn how Yakuza 3 was a bit of a turning point for the franchise.

For full context of these previous bullet points and more, I would recommend checking out the full episode of Creator’s Voice featuring Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties embedded below.

Previous episodes Creator’s Voice can be found on the link provided here.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S as well as the PlayStation platform on February 12, 2026.

An Extreme Remake – Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – Creator’s Voice | Nintendo Switch 2



