Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage completely covers the console landscape as it arrives on the Switch 2 on March 26th

When SEGA announced that Virtua Fighter was celebrating its 30th anniversary, we didn’t expect such an aggressive push to get the franchise back into public view. A new numbered title was revealed and an updated version of Virtua Fighter 5 was released on PC, consoles. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of this re-release came out in late 2025, Switch 2 fans were wondering when they could enjoy the title on their portable console.

Well the wait won’t be much longer as SEGA revealed that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will finally land on the Switch 2 on March 26th, 2026 and it will feature cross play and rollback netcode in hopes of ensuring players can fight each other regardless of where they buy the title. Before unleashing the title to the Switch 2 fanbase, SEGA has opted to run an Open Beta for the title set to go from February 18th to the 23rd. Players will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate.

Players can get the base version of the game for $19.99 and a 30th Anniversary edition which features multiple DLC packs which contains cosmetics, soundtrack as well as archival artwork for $49.99. One could assume that the playable version of Dural will be available at or near launch for the price of roughly ~$7.99.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage finally will throw its hat in the ring on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2026. The game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Nintendo Switch 2 screens:

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer



