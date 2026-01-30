Nintendo fans get rewarded for their patience as the The Disney Afternoon Collection arrives with 2 bonus games

When The Disney Afternoon Collection came out to consoles some fans have pointed out some missed, the first was not all the games which featured characters from the iconic programming block was included (although some have been released as standalone titles such as Gargoyles) and the fact the the Nintendo Switch wasn’t part of the original release, which is even weirder as all the titles in the collection were originally Nintendo titles.

Well it seems like those with patience will be rewarded as an updated version of the collection will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 with bonus titles not found in the original. The original covered 8bit Disney titles and the updated version will add 2 SNES era titles to the mix.

The first is Goof Troop, based on a slice of life comedy show featuring Goofy and his son Max. The game which was originally released on the SNES and designed by legendary developer Shinji Mikami features top down action in which the father and son duo have to fight pirates and solve puzzles to rescue Pete and Pete Jr.

Bonkers which was a show that featured a former toon star turned police officer for the Hollywood PD saw 2 seasons with a 65 episode count. The game has the titular peace keeper on a case where he has to recover 3 artifacts stolen from the Toontown museum.

In addition to the digital release of the title, set to arrive on February 26th, collectors can get their hands on a physical copy of the game via Atari.com or major retailers. This edition will include a game cartridge, reversible cover, postcards, stickers and a set of milk caps (We old folks call them by their non-generic name…pogs!). This physical edition is set to ship in May.

The Disney Afternoon Collection is set to arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on February 26, 2026. It’s also available now PC, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S (sans Goof Troop and Bonkers).

The Disney Afternoon Collection – Official Nintendo Switch & Physical Pre-Order Announcement Trailer



