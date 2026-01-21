Sometimes speed isn’t the answer as Sonic and Co. need to solve a mystery in The Chaotix Casefiles

Sonic the Hedgehog might be known for speed, but the franchise isn’t opposed to exploring other genres. So it’s not that surprising that SEGA has revealed that Sonic and friends will be entering the world of serialized audio dramas with The Chaotix Casefiles.

Set to debut on January 27th, this series will task the Chaotix Detective Agency in solving the biggest case of their career! The audio series will feature plenty of recognizable names to the Sonic fandom, such as Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog), Keith Silverstein (Vector the Crocodile), Matthew Mercer (Espio the Chameleon), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Charmy Bee) reprising their respective. It will also feature writing contributions from Ian Flynn and Evan Stanley, two writers who have cut their teeth in the Sonic the Hedgehog comic series.

We don’t quite know what mystery the team will be taking on, but surely it won’t be The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog…cause that would just be silly.

Sonic the Hedgehog presents: The Chaotix Casefiles can be found wherever podcasts are available on January 27th 2026.