Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties demo available now ahead of the game’s Feb 12th launch

Last night SEGA announced that their upcoming Like a Dragon title, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties would be getting a demo on PC and Consoles. Starting on January 21st, 10am EST/7am PST for PC and 12pm EST/9am PST on consoles, players will be able to spend some time in Okinawa and Kamurocho as long time protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and the enigmatic Yoshitaka Mine.

As Kiryu you can give his tried and true Dragon of Dojima fighting style or check out his weapons based style which he learned in Okinawa. Mine can put down anyone who accosts him in his ascent in the Tojo Clan with his shoot boxing style. Any progression you make in the demo can be transferred into the full version of the title when it releases in less than a month’s time. So get a head start in your next Yakuza adventure by checking out the Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties demo today!

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 and PlayStation platform February 12th 2026.

