Neon Inferno receives high marks from critics…no “additional persuasion” required

One part Contra, and one part Wild Guns, Zenovia Interactive’s Neon Inferno mashes run and gun with shooting gallery action to create a game that won’t give you a moment’s rest. Since the game’s launch last November, assassins Angelo Morano and Mariana Vitti have been treating critics and players to a wild adventure in the crime ridden streets of New York City as they take on the corrupt cops and the Yakuza.

Today the game’s publisher Retroware released an accolades trailer giving us a glimpse at what the critics have said about the game. This includes praise for the game’s visuals and hardcore sensibilities. Will you be able to conquer the underworld of this futuristic and dystopian Big Apple with one life?

Neon Inferno is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Neon Inferno – Accolades Trailer



