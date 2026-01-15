Prime Video releases the first photo of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Accuracy to the source material is always a big concern when an IP is being adapted outside of its native platform. Sometimes it will be a one to one translation other times you’ll get leather instead of yellow spandex. When Prime Video announced a new series based on Tomb Raider will be coming, fans wondered how Lara Croft will be portrayed. Well today we’re finally given a first look at how the highborn adventurer/archeologist will be portrayed by Turner.

She certainly looks like the character designed by Toby Gard from the 1996 Tomb Raider Game. Sporting a dark aquamarine tanktop, brown short shorts and a pair of finger-less gloves with her hands on the grip of her twin pistols, oh and those amber tinted circular sunglasses… While I’m sure that’s not the only outfit she’ll be sporting in the series, this is one hell of a first impression!

While we don’t have details as to when the series will air, given we’ve already gotten 2 reports regarding the series in less than 2 weeks into 2026, I suspect we’ll be learning as the days pass.

Tomb Raider from Amazon MGM Studios will air on the Prime Video service.