Here are the winners of the MAGFest 2026 Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase

The music has stopped, the offerings to the Danny DeVito shrine have been cleared, the Gaylord National Resort and Hotel pivots to hosting the NCAA and others as MAGFest 2026 came to a close this past Sunday. Claims of con depression and other conversations were had, but Mega Cat Studios isn’t lamenting the ending of the show, but they were preparing to share the winners of the MAGFest 2026 Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase.

The event which is now in its 8th year aspires to showcase games and developers who still work on retro hardware. With 30 entries this year, these titles would be experienced by the attendees of the show, hopefully providing helpful feedback for further development. However at the end of the day, a cracked team of judges would decide who would take home the awards in four categories.

MAGFest is just one of several events hosted by MAGFest Inc.

Mega Cat Studios is a Pittsburgh, PA based developer/publisher who has released titles such as ZPF, Five Nights at Freddy’s Into the Pit as well as modern versions of the Backyard Sports games.

MAGFest Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase 2026: Winners



