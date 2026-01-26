More Viltrumites join the roster of Invincible VS!



If you’re a fan of characters who are dressed in monotone garb then today’s character reveal for Invincible VS will get your attention, as the team based tag fighter just revealed two new combatants to its ever growing roster.

The Viltrum Empire might be known for their metahuman capabilities and well mustaches, they certainly aren’t renowned for their sense of fashion and it shows with the two new combatants joining the game. Anissa and Lucan join Thula, Omni-Man and of course Mark Grayson to represent the Viltrum race in the game.

Anissa, the bob cut wearing Viltrumite is classified as a Striker as she leverages her speed and strength to keep her opponents on their toes. Her level 3 Super will continue to humble her opponents as she will literally hold them in place and slap them around before putting them down with a double foot stomp!

Although he’s a bit portlier than his comic counterpart, Lucan in Invincible VS does definitely throw his weight around. As he can be seen hitting foes with a stomach thrust and even belly flopping on foes who are beneath him. Despite the adequate use of his girth, Lucan is technically a grappler and he will put the hurt on you if you are within his reach.

You’ll just need one more member to make a Viltrumite team that will make any who stand against you…thankfully you’ll have some time to game plan as Invincible VS won’t be releasing until April 30th, so plenty of time to figure out who the 3rd man(woman) will be.

Invincible VS will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, pre-orders are available now.

Anissa & Lucan Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS



Invincible VS – Anissa & Lucan screens: