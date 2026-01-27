Enhance to host a listening party for the Lumines Arise soundtrack this Wednesday, January 28th

Besides its addictive gameplay, the Lumines games are often lauded for the selection of music. So it makes sense that before the soundtrack of the most recent Lumines game (Lumines Arise) is released, Enhance is offering fans an opportunity to listen to the entire release while being able to interact and learn facts about the OST with Hydelic and Takako Ishida.

On Wednesday January 28th, 2026 at 11pm EST/8pm the Lumines Arise Bandcamp Listening Party will take place on Hydelic’s Bandcamp page. During the event attendees will be able to listen to the 37 track soundtrack from start to finish ahead of its official release on February 2nd. As a bonus the event will also serve as the debut of Only Human [In-Game Mix], which will actually be included in the soundtrack.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to interact with the developers and composers of Lumines Arise.

Lumines Arise is available now on PC and the PlayStation 5.