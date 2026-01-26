Get a first look at Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is now slated to hit theaters on April 1st, 2026 (not April’s Fools, we swear), wouldn’t be complete with Mario’s dino-sidekick Yoshi, so Nintendo and Illumination treated fans to a first look at the character in action!

The 2 minute trailer was revealed as part of a Nintendo Direct, and can be seen below.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie | Yoshi First Look



Illumination and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; President and Representative Director: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter) revealed the first look at Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., during a Nintendo Direct presentation today. The film will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures in April 2026. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will move from April 3, 2026 to April 1, 2026 in the US and many additional markets globally, and will be released on April 24, 2026 in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout April.