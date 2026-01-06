Hi-Fi RUSH’s physical editions revealed by Limited Run Games

Sometimes stepping outside of a comfort zone can result in something fantastic. That’s what happened to Tango Gameworks, mostly known for horror titles such as The Evil Within, when they put out Hi-Fi RUSH, an action title which rewarded players with rhythm. The game was well received, but that didn’t stop the company’s parent company Bethesda Softworks from shutting down the studio, however South Korean Publisher Krafton scooped up the company and the publishing rights to the title. Now we’ll finally be able to own physical copies of the game thanks to Limited Run Games.

Starting on January 16th until March 1st, players can visit the LRG website to pick up the game as well as extras. The standard edition dubbed “Rhythm edition” will cost $39.99 and includes a physical copy of the deluxe version of the game (base title and DLC), booklet. The next step up is the Smidge Edition with a special box shaped like well…Smidge as well as a 3 disc CD soundtrack. For those who have the funds and the space for the most ostentatious version of the game, you can drop $174.99 on the Project Armstrong version of the game. This will give you the contents of the Smidge Edition, a 8” plush of 808, a mini replica of Chai’s Guitar, an artbook and much more.

These editions will be available for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (Sorry PC players, if you want them physical goods, you’ll have to settle for a console copy of the game.). Pre-orders begin on Friday January 16th, 2026 until Sunday March 1st, 2026.

Hi-Fi RUSH is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.