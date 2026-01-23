Learn more about Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation as a new trailer and details debut at the Xbox Developer_Direct

Since its reveal at June 2025’s Xbox Games Showcase we haven’t really heard much from Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation, but it seems the company is only looking to share information via Xbox events because at today’s Developer Direct (see our impressions here) there was about 10 minutes carved out for the company to share some gameplay as well as introduce some of the team working on the title.

This “one-person one-dog action RPG” will have you travel in the ruins of Japan. Emma the person and Koo the dog have a visual fidelity that can be compared to works from other studios which specialize in photorealism. Unlike other titles who lean on photorealism, Beast of Reincarnation also features a lush color palette.

Emma is revealed to be able to control plant-life which will enable her to create constructs which will help her traverse the environment. Another new reveal in this trailer is that besides the planet like Malefacts you will have the fight, man-made golems which possess human souls will also hinder your progress.

This new trailer certainly has raised my interest in the title and I think it’ll certainly help Game Freak loosen the reputation that they’re only good for Pokémon games.

Beast of Reincarnation is set to release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on day one for Game Pass subscribers when the title releases this summer.

