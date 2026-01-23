iam8bit brings you the soundtrack of liberation with their Persona 5 Tactica OST Vinyl set

The Phantom Thieves are certainly well traveled, having starred in 6 titles in genres including JRPG, TRPG, Musou, and even Rhythm games. Each of these titles have fantastic soundtracks thanks to the work of the ATLUS Sound Team and thanks to iam8bit, players will be able to own the soundtrack of the TRPG adventure of the Phantom Thieves when the Persona 5 Tactica soundtrack comes to vinyl in a 4xLP set.

Available for pre-order until February 23rd, the game’s 80 tracks will be pressed on records which will feature inkblot designs and sleeved in a Drew Wise designed case which has a weathered look to invoke a poster which has been posted for quite a while.

Iam8bit certainly has been a friend to the audio-inclined Persona fan having released the soundtracks of the franchise for pretty much every entry of this series. I guess we should just brace ourselves when the company will produce a set for the mobile title, Persona 5: The Phantom X…until then pick up the Persona 5 Tactica vinyl set before it gets put away for incitement!

Persona 5 Tactica is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.