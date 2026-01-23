Bubsy hopes to subvert expectations this May when Bubsy 4D comes out on PC and consoles

Bubsy has always been a bit of a joke in the realm of video games, but Atari and Demon Tides developer Fabraz are looking to do the impossible, rehab the franchises’ reputation and they’ll be hoping to do that with a brand new 3D entry.

Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, we saw the bobcat jump, bounce, flutter and other maneuvers in a 3D environment hoping to recover the Golden Fleece from the BaaBots and interests were piqued. Today Atari revealed that players can get their hands on this title on May 22nd and while you can get it digitally to sate your need for instant gratification the title will also have a physical edition (if you want it for the Nintendo Switch/Switch 2).

The digital version of the title will cost $19.99, the physical edition which packs a cartridge, exterior box, manual, poster and even an artbook (Bubsy will sport plenty of looks in this title, so I guess it does make sense to have some sketches of the “looks”.). This physical edition will retail for $49.99 and will arrive day and date with the digital version.

So are you willing to give Bubsy another chance? Will think it over cause you’ve still got some time.

Bubsy 4D will hit PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on May 22nd, 2026.

Bubsy 4D – Official Physical Pre-Order and Release Date Trailer



Bubsy 4D screens: