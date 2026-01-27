I hope Master Roshi has homeowner insurance…as Kame House and other additions are coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

You’d think with over 182 characters, that Bandai Namco would call it a day. However at this weekend’s Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary livestream “Genkidamatsuri”, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s producer Jun Furutani appeared to present a clip detailing that the 3D arena brawler would be getting even more characters, modes and stages.

In the trailer we see characters such as Super Saiyan Bardock, King Piccolo, Super Android 17 teased. We also learn existing characters will get new moves and costumes. The Galick Kamehameha which debuted in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Gohan’s Kame School Gi, something which he wore in the Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound are a sampling of the moves and costumes that will be added. We also get glimpses of a brand new stage in the form of the Kame House!

While the trailer mentions new modes, thankfully the extended version of the trailer which aired this past weekend would actually detail what the modes are. Producer Furutani revealed that Mission 100 and Survival Mode would be free single player modes which will be added to the game during Winter and Spring 2025. Mission 100 would feature a series of 100 fights which has to be contested in specific conditions. Fans of Dragon Ball Budokai 3 will definitely remember this mode and Furutani states that certainly fights will mirror battles from Budokai 3. Survival Mode didn’t get much of an explainer, but one would assume it’s a mode where you’ll try to defeat as many foes with a singular life bar.

Needless to say, it’s good to see Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to get continued support. I mean some game has to dethrone Xenoverse 2…and we don’t have too many candidates!

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, the Xbox and Switch platforms.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! Zero – DLC Showcase



