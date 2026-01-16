Build towards the LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle set this March

Attention LEGO builders and Zelda players, the iconic, fan-favorite The Legend of Zelda title Ocarina of Time is getting a cool new LEGO set in the very near future!

Titled “LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle”, the 1,003 piece set will launch on March 1st, 2026 and cost builders and Zelda fans $129.99 for the dramatic, interactive boss-battle build. Would-be buyers can check out the details and pre-order it right over here at the official LEGO site: https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/ocarina-of-time-the-final-battle-77093.

It will of course be available at most other LEGO retailers as well.

See some product shots and info below.

LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle shots:

The LEGO Group has just announced the LEGO® The Legend of Zelda™: Ocarina of Time™ — The Final Battle, a tribute to gaming’s most iconic boss battle. The set invites fans to recreate the climatic showdown amid the ruins of Ganon’s Castle with interactive elements, the climactic showdown featuring Link, Princess Zelda and Ganondorf minifigures, plus icon items and interactive elements. Perfect for collectors and gamers seeking nostalgia meets building creativity, this set is available for pre-order now and for immediate purchase on March 1, 2026, at LEGO.com/OcarinaOfTime and LEGO Stores.