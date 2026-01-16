Get your hands on the unique Rubik’s Tetris Cube right now

While the term “Two great tastes that taste great together” was written for a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups commercial, that phrase we think works well for Spin Master’s latest The Official Rubik’s Cube product… the Rubik’s Tetris Cube!

The Rubik’s Tetris Cube is officially licensed and isn’t just a standard color swapped Rubik’s Cube, it’s a fully solvable puzzle cube based on familiar Tetris Tetriminos patterns: the green S-shape, the purple T-shape, the red Z-shape, the yellow O-shape, and the dark blue J-shape. So how is the Rubik’s Tetris Cube solved? Well players twist and turn the cube until those Tetriminos are restored to their original patterns. Sounds simple, right? Well we’ll let you know when we get our hands on it.

Get it over here at Amazon, or at Target as well, for a retail price of $14.99. Also make sure to check out a plethora of product shots and an AP video of the creators of Tetris (Alexey Pajitnov) and the Rubik’s Cube (Ernő Rubik) meeting in person for the first time.

Rubik’s Tetris Cube product gallery: