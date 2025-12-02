Two former members of the GoldenEye team return with a game that will leave you Beyond Words

When you start a PR email with “From the Creators of GoldenEye and TimeSplitters Comes Beyond Words. Play the Demo Now on Steam” you’ll certainly capture my attention. However when I start reading the email and see that type of game you’re promoting I certainly ended up scratching my head. Steve Willis and David Doak might not be household names in the minds of gamers, but the duo certainly have a resume that would be the envy of anyone in the games industry (hell you might’ve even seen Doak’s visage if you’ve spent time in the “Facility”). So it’s somewhat odd to hear the duo is now tied to a scrabble game which features…boss battles?

Described by Time Extension as Balatro meets Scrabble, Beyond Words is perfectly described by the outlet’s statement. Lay down character tiles to score words, make sure you hit the round’s score to proceed, and collect power cards that can amplify your score. A demo for the title is available on Steam…and it’s oddly addictive.

Beyond Words will be coming to PC and consoles in early 2026. Also in a world where the director of Mad Max can also be the co-creator of Babe, why can’t the 2 of the guys who worked on GoldenEye help put out a word game…

Beyond Words screens:



Beyond Words | Announcement Trailer – Steam demo OUT NOW!



