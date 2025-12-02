Pokémon Go Tour 2026 sends players into the Kalos region in late February

Since 2021 Pokémon Go has hosted “Tour” events which highlighted the creatures of a specific region. Starting with Kanto (Red/Blue) and going in release order, Pokémon Go Trainers have been able to see increased spawn rates, new shiny Pokémon appear as well as collect exclusive avatar items. As we approach a new year, Niatic has revealed that the Kalos region will be featured at the next Pokémon Go Tour set to take place late February 2026.

Kalos for the uninitiated is the region which serves as the stage for 2013’s Pokémon X/Y on the Nintendo 3DS. The pokémon of the region first appeared in Pokémon Go in late 2020 and this tour event will allow players to capture pokémon with ties to this region at an enhanced rate.

Three in person events will make up the tour and the one locales will be familiar to those who attended last year. On February 20 and lasting to the 22nd, trainers can participate at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium or Tainan’s Tainan Metropolitan Park. Only ticketed players will be able to experience the event’s activities, but on February 28th and March 1st everyone can enjoy the Kalos experience with the Global instance of the tour.



Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect from this series of events.

Pokémon X and Pokémon Y Inspired Gameplay – Longtime fans and new Trainers alike can enjoy gameplay inspired by stories from the Kalos region, home to the Legendary Pokémon Xerneas and Yveltal.

Shiny Debuts – Shiny Klefki, Shiny Hawlucha and Shiny Honedge will make their global Pokémon GO debuts during the event. Trainers who purchase a ticket will receive Masterwork Research that leads to an encounter with Shiny Diancie, appearing for the first time in GO Tour: Kalos – Global.

Costumed Pikachu – All Trainers will have increased chances of encountering costumed Pikachu wearing Calem or Serena’s hat during the event, alongside increased chances of encountering Shiny costumed Pikachu.

Wild Encounters – Featured event-themed Pokémon will appear across the Central Village, Mountain Manor and Coastal Laboratory habitats during select event times.

Having attended Pokémon Go Fest in Jersey City, I can attest that Pokémon Go is still going strong and you can expect plenty of trainers to be going about catching pokémon.



So if you’re in those regions which will be hosting the tour events, better make sure you’re spinning pokéstops and making sure you’re stocked up on supplies, because there will be plenty to do when February rolls around.