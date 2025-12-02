Ripple Island returns as a frenetic field to table co-op restaurant game

Ripple Island is a 1988 graphic adventure where the player can interact with the world by issuing commands much like in titles such as Day of the Tentacle, The Secret of Monkey Island. The title never reached the west, nor did it see any additional entries aside from a re-release in 2002…so it’s odd the IP revived in the form of a co-op party title.

Ripple Island: Kyle and Cal’s Restaurant is described as a “A Chaotic Cooperative Restaurant Management Game for Everyone” where not only do you have to cook and serve the customer, but you’ll have to hunt and gather the ingredients as well. Thankfully you won’t have to go it alone as up to 16 players can participate online and up to 4 locally in the game’s offline mode.

Can you and your crew create a dish that can make the king declare you the best chef on Ripple Island?

Ripple Island Kyle and Cal’s Restaurant is available now on Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

Ripple Island screens:



ローンチトレーラー『リップルアイランド カイルとキャルのレストラン』

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhSpNMIINSs