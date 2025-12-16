Demonschool review for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Platform: PC

Also On: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch 1, Switch 2

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Medium: Digital

Players: 1-2

Online: No

ESRB: T

If you’re anything like me, you’re a big fan of RPGs and always seeking a game that scratches the same itch that some of your favorites do. In my case, that’s games like Final Fantasy or any of ATLUS’ Megami Tensei franchise. Sometimes you find a game that strikes a really specific itch within your favorite niches, and in this situation that game would be Demonschool.

Demonschool is heavily inspired (seemingly) by the original Persona duology with its focus on the supernatural (no Sam and Dean Winchester this time) and the school setting. Featuring turn-based combat and a cast of characters in either late high school or early college, if you’re a fan of Persona you’ll feel right at home here. The music and art style really bring it all together in one really gorgeous package with great music to back up your playthrough.

Each of your characters serves a different purpose in battle but the combat isn’t quite what you might expect. Instead of a turn-based RPG like you might be accustomed to, Demonschool features an almost puzzle-like combat system. In a certain way, it feels like a game of chess with your party and the enemies as the pieces. You’ll move your characters around the “board” as you find the most optimal way to take out as many enemies as you can per turn. From moving through them to pushing enemies into each other for bonus damage to unleashing strong super attacks, it offers a lot for those that really love to optimize. You’re rewarded for being quick and efficient, netting you more rewards. It’s a really fun combat system that I haven’t seen used before, even in games inspired by the greats. I sincerely believe that, while it does have its faults, the combat really does shine above a lot of other RPGs.

The story’s pretty solid and starts off strong. You’re on a boat on your way to a fancy school for ghost and demon hunting. Your main character is a little overzealous to the deficit of those around her, but she’s got the spirit. I would wager that unfortunately, that overzealousness is a bit of a problem. While the story is pretty well put together with interesting story beats as you progress and experience it, the dialogue can be extremely, extremely grating. I could not possibly explain enough how obnoxious the “meathead” characters can be, especially your main character. It feels like an egregiously emphasized 90s jock stereotype in all the worst ways, so while it’s a negative to me, maybe you’ll enjoy that type of writing.

Demonschool doesn’t shy away from what it wants to be, which is a very 90s styled supernatural RPG with the style to back it up. Necrosoft has shown they have exceptional talent, so I’d be very eager to see them build upon the foundation that Demonschool lays. My only real criticisms lie within the writing being a bit much and oftentimes cringey, which is both endearing and well, grating. Using what they’ve learned and put together here, a sequel or a spinoff would be fantastic.

If you’re a fan of charming RPGs with unique systems, great music, and a fantastic use of pixel art, you really owe it to yourself to pick up Demonschool.

Note: Ysbryd Games provided us with a Demonschool code for review purposes.

Score: 8.5