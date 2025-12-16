Celebrate CODMAS 2025 with a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trial and Holiday-themed fun for all

With Holiday festivities in full swing, and more opportunities to pull in new players to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone, Activision has dropped a free trial version of Black Ops 7 as part of their CODMAS celebration.

The free trial, which is only available from December 16th through the 22nd, features more than 20 maps across a bunch of modes including Zombies, and a discount of up to 30% for those looking to jump into the game afterwards.

As part of CODMAS, those who already have the game can enjoy the Holiday-themed fun in pretty much all modes from Warzone to Endgame, with limited time maps, modes such as Snowfight and Holiday Havoc, and much more.

Check out the COMAS trailer to see what the fuss is all about!

CODMAS Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 7:



Players can now jump into the holiday action as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Free Trial goes live alongside the launch of CODMAS across Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone. CODMAS brings holiday-themed chaos to every mode: Endgame gets a frosty twist, with frozen projectiles to hunt down and holiday-themed Supply Box gifts to uncover.

Multiplayer celebrates with limited-time CODMAS modes, including Snowfight and Holiday Havoc. Plus, the Sleighjacked MP map and Holiday Rush MP LTM adds to the frosty fun.

Zombies mode introduces Jingle Hells (Astra Malorum), a limited-time holiday variant that blankets the map in snow and ice. Battle the undead in freezing conditions, gather snowballs, and attempt to complete the Main Quest amid holiday chaos.

Call of Duty: Warzone is fully decked out for the season across Verdansk and Rebirth Island, where players can pull off the ultimate holiday heist by racing to collect the most gifts in CODMAS LTMs. Whether players are jumping in for the first time via the Free Trial, running through December 22, or coming back for the holidays, CODMAS delivers festive fun across every mode.